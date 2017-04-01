CannonCon brings animation to life at JCC
Walking through the doors of the Jules Center at Jefferson Community College on Saturday during the 2017 CannonCon event was like taking a real-life stroll through the pages of a comic book or the scenes of a movie. Many attendees were cosplaying - dressed as characters in movies, television shows, comic books or cartoons - and enjoying seeing everyone else's creations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green
|Mar 31
|Dinga15
|1
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Mar 29
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar 23
|agree
|2
|Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ...
|Mar 20
|Charlie
|1
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Mar 16
|Dick Gozinya
|5
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|Mar 15
|angieut01
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC