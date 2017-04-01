CannonCon brings animation to life at...

CannonCon brings animation to life at JCC

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Walking through the doors of the Jules Center at Jefferson Community College on Saturday during the 2017 CannonCon event was like taking a real-life stroll through the pages of a comic book or the scenes of a movie. Many attendees were cosplaying - dressed as characters in movies, television shows, comic books or cartoons - and enjoying seeing everyone else's creations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Green Mar 31 Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar 29 ddtl03 6
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Mar 27 Good 5
News Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ... Mar 23 agree 2
News Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ... Mar 20 Charlie 1
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? Mar 16 Dick Gozinya 5
Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's Mar 15 angieut01 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at April 03 at 9:53PM EDT

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,558 • Total comments across all topics: 280,037,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC