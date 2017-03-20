Winter recap: heavy snow, record highs in February, March
Aside from some heavy snow squalls that occurred on a few occasions this winter, some February temperatures also set new record highs. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Center reported that this February was one of the warmest ever recorded in the NOAA's 120 years of compiling weather data.
