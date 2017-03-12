Watertown woman pleads guilty to meth manufacturing
In Jefferson County Court on Friday, Aimee M. Rohr, 37, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. The charge was related to a July 20 incident in which Mrs. Rohr was found to have the components and equipment necessary to make the drug.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Carthage considering dissolution of villag... (Nov '15)
|7 hr
|Taxpayer
|3
|Rj Bell
|Fri
|Unknown
|3
|looking for female playmate
|Mar 8
|readyfredy
|1
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Mar 7
|Dick Gozinya
|3
|Copenhagen man sent back to prison after re-tri...
|Mar 1
|Jsn
|1
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Feb 21
|Incredulous
|2
|samaritan maternity department (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|NewMom
|8
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC