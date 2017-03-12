Watertown woman pleads guilty to meth...

Watertown woman pleads guilty to meth manufacturing

In Jefferson County Court on Friday, Aimee M. Rohr, 37, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. The charge was related to a July 20 incident in which Mrs. Rohr was found to have the components and equipment necessary to make the drug.

