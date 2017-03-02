Watertown woman charged with DWI afte...

Watertown woman charged with DWI after Public Square crash

Watertown Daily Times

City police charged Amanda L. Loera, 31, of 139 Winslow St., Apt. 3, with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident after she allegedly crashed her car in Public Square.

