Watertown woman charged with criminal contempt
City police charged Brianna N. Appleby, 21, 101 S. Hamilton St., lower apt., with second degree criminal contempt at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday at her residence. Police said Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|11 hr
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar 23
|agree
|2
|Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ...
|Mar 20
|Charlie
|1
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Mar 16
|Dick Gozinya
|5
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|Mar 15
|angieut01
|1
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC