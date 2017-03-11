Watertown woman accused of leaving child alone overnight
Iescha T. Ocasio, 36, 1750 Burns Ave., was charged early Friday morning with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly left a 5-year-old girl alone in her apartment at 2 a.m.. Ms. Ocasio was arraigned in Watertown City Court Friday morning after being held and processed in the Jefferson County Jail.
