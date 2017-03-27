Watertown teenager accused of driving...

Watertown teenager accused of driving while impaired

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

City police at 2:43 a.m. charged Colin T. Jenkins, 16, of 339 Ten Eyck St., with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of alcohol, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, an equipment violation and being an unlicensed driver. Police said they found Mr. Jenkins driving along the 100 block of Arsenal Street with a 16-year-old boy in the front passenger seat and a 15-year-old boy in the rear passenger seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Mar 23 becca jaycox 3
News Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ... Mar 23 agree 2
News Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ... Mar 20 Charlie 1
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? Mar 16 Dick Gozinya 5
Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's Mar 15 angieut01 1
Watertown KFC Employee Mar 14 Ted 3
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Mar 14 Ted 3
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC