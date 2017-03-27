Watertown teenager accused of driving while impaired
City police at 2:43 a.m. charged Colin T. Jenkins, 16, of 339 Ten Eyck St., with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of alcohol, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, an equipment violation and being an unlicensed driver. Police said they found Mr. Jenkins driving along the 100 block of Arsenal Street with a 16-year-old boy in the front passenger seat and a 15-year-old boy in the rear passenger seat.
