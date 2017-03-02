Watertown man pleads not guilty to rape charges
In Jefferson County Court Wednesday, Troy P. Hattori, 18, Theresa, pleaded not guilty to rape and child endangerment charges in the indictment handed up against him. Mr. Hattori denied both charges of rape and both charges of endangering the welfare of a child relating to two separate incidents in the summer of 2016 in which he allegedly had intercourse with a minor female.
