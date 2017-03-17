Watertown man pleads guilty to felony gun charge
Vantroy M. Nelson, 34, Watertown, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony gun charge, according to a Department of Justice press release. The charge stemmed from a 2013 incident in which Mr. Nelson, a convicted felon, fired a shotgun from the back porch of a home in Watertown.
