Watertown man gets prison for drug offenses
In Jefferson County Court Tuesday, Karl T. Davis Jr., 20, Watertown, was sentenced to one year in state prison after earlier pleading guilty to two drug-related charges. Mr. Davis pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 8. Kylie N. Olney, 36, Copenhagen, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
