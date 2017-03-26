Watertown man gets jail time, animal ownership ban for killing cats
In Jefferson County Court on Wednesday, Jesse A. Young, 33, was sentenced to one year in jail and banned from owning pets after pleading guilty to animal cruelty counts. On Jan. 31, Mr. Young pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated animal cruelty for killing two cats belonging to his girlfriend, Kylie Rivers.
