Watertown man faces criminal contempt charge
Ian C. Ehrig, 25, of 412 Brainard St., was charged by city police on Sunday with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal mischief. Police said he violated the terms of an order of protection by damaging a 42-inch television, valued at $400, by punching a large hole in its glass during an argument with the protected party, Amber M. Edick.
