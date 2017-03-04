Watertown man arrested for alleged purse-snatching
Tyler L. Nasworthy, 21, of 17481 Route 11, Apt. 9S, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held for arraignment.
