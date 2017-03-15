Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging breach of contract

BCA Architects & Engineers is suing a former employee and board member, claiming he diverted away one project and sought to direct other customers and BCA employees to his new employer. BCA, formerly known as Bernier, Carr & Associates, is seeking at least $1 million in damages on eight different causes of action against Matthew J. Cooper, Copenhagen, according to a state Supreme Court lawsuit filed recently in the Lewis County clerk's office.

