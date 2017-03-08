Two Buffalo brothers with links to Wa...

Two Buffalo brothers with links to Watertown are Irish paradea s co-grand marshals

The North Country Goes Green Irish Festival has announced that brothers Liam and Emmet Jakubowski are co-grand marshals for the 2017 Tom Bowman North Country Goes Green Irish Festival Parade. Both boys are students at Fredrick Law Olmsted School, a building in the Buffalo School District for gifted and talented students.

Watertown, NY

