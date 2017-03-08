Two Buffalo brothers with links to Watertown are Irish paradea s co-grand marshals
The North Country Goes Green Irish Festival has announced that brothers Liam and Emmet Jakubowski are co-grand marshals for the 2017 Tom Bowman North Country Goes Green Irish Festival Parade. Both boys are students at Fredrick Law Olmsted School, a building in the Buffalo School District for gifted and talented students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|5 hr
|Dick Gozinya
|3
|Rj Bell
|7 hr
|Yyyyyyyy
|2
|Copenhagen man sent back to prison after re-tri...
|Mar 1
|Jsn
|1
|West Carthage considering dissolution of villag... (Nov '15)
|Feb 26
|Bada Bing
|2
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Feb 21
|Incredulous
|2
|samaritan maternity department (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|NewMom
|8
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|12
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC