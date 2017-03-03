Tullya s Good Times to open Watertown location

The restaurant is expected to move into the 1050 Arsenal St. building that previously housed a Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, which closed in November after six years of operation. The company, which has restaurants in Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Batavia and Binghamton, is known for its wide variety of burgers, and describes itself as “home of the best chicken tenders on earth.” The company has also opened a location in Clark's Summit, Pa.

