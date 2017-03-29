Three Watertown men accused of heroin...

Three Watertown men accused of heroin possession

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force allegedly found three Watertown men in possession of heroin Tuesday, one of whom detectives said had more than 30 grams of the drug at his State Street residence. According to a prepared statement issued by the task force, members of the force found that Brinsley M. Gibson, 33, had 39.6 grams of heroin, 56 knotted wraps of crack cocaine, several thousand glassine envelopes for packaging of drugs, digital scales and a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun during a search of his upstairs apartment at 1032 State St. The task force searched Mr. Gibson's apartment after they saw his car leaving the scene of another investigation of an upstairs apartment on Park Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Green 22 hr Dinga15 1
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Mar 29 ddtl03 6
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Mar 27 Good 5
News Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ... Mar 23 agree 2
News Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ... Mar 20 Charlie 1
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? Mar 16 Dick Gozinya 5
Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's Mar 15 angieut01 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,984,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC