Three Watertown men accused of heroin possession

The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force allegedly found three Watertown men in possession of heroin Tuesday, one of whom detectives said had more than 30 grams of the drug at his State Street residence. According to a prepared statement issued by the task force, members of the force found that Brinsley M. Gibson, 33, had 39.6 grams of heroin, 56 knotted wraps of crack cocaine, several thousand glassine envelopes for packaging of drugs, digital scales and a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun during a search of his upstairs apartment at 1032 State St. The task force searched Mr. Gibson's apartment after they saw his car leaving the scene of another investigation of an upstairs apartment on Park Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.