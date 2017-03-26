Thompson Park Zoo moves one of its Canada lynx to Pittsburgh zoo
The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park has moved one of its Canada lynx to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. The zoo said female lynx Chayne moved on Monday to support the Association of Zoos and Aquariums's Species Survival Plan's breeding program.
