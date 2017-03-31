The Butler Did It Players staging mud...

The Butler Did It Players staging muder/mystery Saturday in Turin

It's no mystery why a new theater group has taken root in the north country, but what they will be producing, beginning Saturday, is designed to be a riddle. The Butler Did It Players, consisting of nine performers with a combined 300 shows' worth of experience in local community theater, will stage their debut murder mystery dinner Saturday night at Tavern 230 at Snow Ridge, 4173 West Road, Turin.

