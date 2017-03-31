The Butler Did It Players staging muder/mystery Saturday in Turin

It's no mystery why a new theater group has taken root in the north country, but what they will be producing, beginning Saturday, is designed to be a riddle. The Butler Did It Players, consisting of nine performers with a combined 300 shows' worth of experience in local community theater, will stage their debut murder mystery dinner Saturday night at Tavern 230 at Snow Ridge, 4173 West Road, Turin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.