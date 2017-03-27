TAUNY presenting program about Tug Hill
On April 1 from 1-3 p.m., Traditional Arts in Upstate New York will host an informational presentation highlighting the Tug Hill Commission and Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust. Katie Malinowski and Linda Garrett , will discuss this unique area and their organizations' dedication to conserve and promote the Tug Hill region.
