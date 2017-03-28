Rock band Daughtry to perform in Watertown on July 14
Rock band Daughtry will be performing in Watertown on July 14 during the Jefferson County Fair as a part of the Disabled Persons Action Organization's summer concert series. The band is best known for their number 1 hits “It's Not Over, “Home,” “Feels Like Tonight,” and “No Surprise.” The band has sold over 8.2 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide, and have garnered the band four Grammy Award nominations and multiple American Music Awards and People's Choice Awards.
