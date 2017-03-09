Rochester woman charged with possessi...

Rochester woman charged with possession following hotel raid

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A Rochester woman was charged with drug possession after police raided her hotel room Tuesday at the Ramada Inn off Route 3. Erin S.R. Sargent, 23, of Rochester, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force executed a search warrant of room 221 of the hotel Tuesday after Ramada Inn staff complained of possible drug activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for female playmate 16 hr readyfredy 1
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? Tue Dick Gozinya 3
Rj Bell Tue Yyyyyyyy 2
News Copenhagen man sent back to prison after re-tri... Mar 1 Jsn 1
News West Carthage considering dissolution of villag... (Nov '15) Feb 26 Bada Bing 2
Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased Feb 21 Incredulous 2
samaritan maternity department (Jul '10) Feb 20 NewMom 8
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,515 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC