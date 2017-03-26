Rochester man admits to possessing stolen car in Adams
In Jefferson County Court Monday, Rochester resident Dewike R. Blair, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property and driving while ability impaired by drugs. The charges are from an Oct. 7 incident in the town of Adams.
