Proposed EAS cut could impact Watertown, north country airports
President Donald J. Trump's proposal to eliminate the Essential Air Service program could spell trouble for north country airports. Mr. Trump, in his proposed budget released earlier this week, wants to eliminate the $175 million EAS program which provides federal subsidies for smaller airports to have commercial flights.
