Police name driver in accident with boy walking to school
City police have named the driver of the vehicle which struck an 11-year-old boy outside Case Middle School Wednesday morning. According to Detective Lieutenant Joseph R. Donoghue Sr., the child was in the crosswalk at Washington Street and Barben Avenue, walking toward the school, when Ernalyn T. Peters, 22, of Watertown struck the boy with her 2016 Ford Escape at around 7:45 a.m. Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Wed
|ddtl03
|6
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 27
|Good
|5
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar 23
|agree
|2
|Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ...
|Mar 20
|Charlie
|1
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Mar 16
|Dick Gozinya
|5
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|Mar 15
|angieut01
|1
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC