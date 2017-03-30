Police name driver in accident with boy walking to school

City police have named the driver of the vehicle which struck an 11-year-old boy outside Case Middle School Wednesday morning. According to Detective Lieutenant Joseph R. Donoghue Sr., the child was in the crosswalk at Washington Street and Barben Avenue, walking toward the school, when Ernalyn T. Peters, 22, of Watertown struck the boy with her 2016 Ford Escape at around 7:45 a.m. Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.