Our season of green: Annual Irish Festival offers cultural charms of Emerald Isle
From the Miss Ireland Pageant to the numerous groups providing musical entertainment, and from the Donegal Beard Growing Contest to the St. Patrick's Day parade, the 2017 North Country Goes Green Irish Festival in Watertown will offer something for everyone this weekend. The Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., will host most of the events of the 32nd annual festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Mar 16
|Dick Gozinya
|5
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|Mar 15
|angieut01
|1
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Mar 14
|Lyle P
|3
|looking for female playmate
|Mar 14
|Britney
|2
|West Carthage considering dissolution of villag... (Nov '15)
|Mar 11
|Taxpayer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC