Our season of green: Annual Irish Festival offers cultural charms of Emerald Isle

From the Miss Ireland Pageant to the numerous groups providing musical entertainment, and from the Donegal Beard Growing Contest to the St. Patrick's Day parade, the 2017 North Country Goes Green Irish Festival in Watertown will offer something for everyone this weekend. The Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., will host most of the events of the 32nd annual festival.

