Number of Fatal Drug Overdoses in Watertown Rising
Jefferson County is learning just how big the drug problem is after the results of a Jefferson County Public Health study on overdoses revealed 110 deaths in just 6 years, with 60 of those deaths in Watertown alone. "We hope people are empathetic to this problem.
