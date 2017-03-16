Maple producers gear up for Maple Weekend despite recent winter weather

Sharing the secrets of making syrup and hosting activities have north country maple producers excited to host the 22nd annual Maple Weekend, despite facing challenges from recent cold weather. Several producers from Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties will showcase their processing equipment, provide farm tours, host pancake breakfasts and other activities this Saturday and Sunday and next weekend, March 25 and March 26, during the statewide event.

