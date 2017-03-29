Lost rings lead to a shot in the dark...

Lost rings lead to a shot in the dark for Watertown woman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

When Helen L. and Charles E. Ziegler celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Tuesday, May 16, they will have remorse that a symbol of their bond has gone astray. In the years to come, Feb. 24, 2017, will be the day that Mrs. Ziegler recalls that symbol was lost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Wed ddtl03 6
Becca Jaycox (Jun '16) Mar 27 Good 5
News Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ... Mar 23 agree 2
News Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ... Mar 20 Charlie 1
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? Mar 16 Dick Gozinya 5
Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's Mar 15 angieut01 1
Watertown KFC Employee Mar 14 Ted 3
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,941,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC