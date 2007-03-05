Looking Backward
March 5, 2007: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is planning $300,000 worth of renovations at 4-H Camp Wabasso, including modernizing some facilities. The camp was built in the late 1940s at Millsite Lake in the town of Theresa.
