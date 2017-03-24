Library Director Publishes Epic History Of Medicine Since 1800 In The North Country

Jeffrey M. Garvey, Director of Library Services and Archives at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, has published Work of the Highest Charity: A History of Medicine in New York's North Country 1800-2000 . Garvey's work tells the fascinating, often incredible, and occasionally gruesome true story of the progress of medicine, physicians, and other health providers in Northern New York, with special focus on St. Lawrence, Jefferson, and Lewis counties.

