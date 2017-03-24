Library Director Publishes Epic History Of Medicine Since 1800 In The North Country
Jeffrey M. Garvey, Director of Library Services and Archives at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, has published Work of the Highest Charity: A History of Medicine in New York's North Country 1800-2000 . Garvey's work tells the fascinating, often incredible, and occasionally gruesome true story of the progress of medicine, physicians, and other health providers in Northern New York, with special focus on St. Lawrence, Jefferson, and Lewis counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|becca jaycox
|3
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Thu
|agree
|2
|Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ...
|Mar 20
|Charlie
|1
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Mar 16
|Dick Gozinya
|5
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|Mar 15
|angieut01
|1
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC