LeRay Street fire guts home
Fire fighters from the Watertown and Fort Drum departments were called to 803 LeRay St. around 6:30 p.m. after two callers reported seeing smoke and then flames on the block. When Watertown Fire Chief Dale C. Herman arrived, he could see flames coming out from the side of the structure.
