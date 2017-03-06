June memorial service to be held for father of actor, Watertown native Viggo Mortensen
V. Peter Mortensen, resident of Cape Vincent, New York, passed away on Thursday, the 2nd of March, in Watertown, at the age of 87. Mr. Mortensen is survived by his siblings Inge, Karen, Jørgen and Tulle, and by his sons Viggo, Charles and Walter.
