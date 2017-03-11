Jefferson County experiences rise in suspected overdoses
According to the Jefferson County Public Health Service and the County Medical Examiner's Office, four people have died since the start of the month, following what are suspected to be fatal drug overdoses. Toxicology is pending and required for official confirmation.
