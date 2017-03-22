Jefferson County drug overdose maps show urban concentration
Jefferson County Public Health Planner Stephen A. Jennings has targeted and mapped every confirmed overdose death in the county between 2010 and 2016. The Public Health Service report breaks down overdose deaths by town and includes county totals over time in an effort to educate and better understand the increasingly urgent drug epidemic.
