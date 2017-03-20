Henderson man attempted to evade DWI arrest

A Henderson man is facing several vehicle and traffic violations and other charges after he allegedly attempted to flee from a driving while intoxicated arrest on Sunday night. Brett J. Buckner, 33, of 7197 Lyng Rd., Henderson, was charged by city police at 7:38 p.m. Sunday with felony driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, third-degree fleeing a police officer, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, resisting arrest and speeding.

