GYMO moving to town of Watertown property

GYMO Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying soon will leave the downtown location it has occupied for decades and move into a new home on Route 11 in the town of Watertown. GYMO President Patrick J. Scordo confirmed on Wednesday that the engineering firm has purchased the former Pediatric Associates building at 18969 US Route 11 and will move there in May. GYMO officials considered becoming the first major anchor in the Lincoln Building, but they decided that the Public Square landmark could not provide enough exterior storage space for a fleet of vehicles and other equipment, Mr. Scordo said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.