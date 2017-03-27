Getting the message: Town of Watertow...

Getting the message: Town of Watertown should reconsider how it regulates signs

Two business owners have requested the town of Watertown to modify its regulations concerning electronic signs, and officials should consider it. A provision in the town's Sign and Billboard Control Law prohibits businesses from putting up signs with moving parts, flashing lights, moving lights, rotating lights and intermittent lights.

