FDRLO: Fort Drum created hundreds of millions of dollars in indirect economic impact for community

Beyond direct pay and construction on post, the activity of Fort Drum and its soldiers created an additional $386 million in economic value to the north country, along with about 6,300 jobs that advocates say exist as a result of the military's presence. The Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization said that when combined with its calculation of the direct activity, the post had an impact to the region of $1.63 billion.

