DPAO Summer Concert Series to host Chris Young, Jeff Foxworthy

Friday Mar 3

Country star Chris Young and comedian Jeff Foxworthy will perform in Watertown this summer as part of the Car-Freshner/F.X. Caprara Honda/Kia/Chrysler Summer Concert Series presented by the Disabled Persons Action Organization.

