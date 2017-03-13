DPAO Making a Case for Summer Concert Series Support
Two million dollars a year and more than $10 million in the last five: That's the amount of money the Disabled Person's Action Organization's summer concert series pumps into the North Country. "We feel good about that," DPAO Foundation Director Tim Dermady said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|2 hr
|angieut01
|1
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Tue
|Ted
|3
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Tue
|Ted
|3
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Tue
|Lyle P
|3
|looking for female playmate
|Tue
|Britney
|2
|Rj Bell
|Mar 10
|Unknown
|3
|samaritan maternity department (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|NewMom
|8
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC