Depauville woman gets time served for meth-making charge

In Jefferson County Court on Friday, Leea M. Cowles, 28, Depauville, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served and five years of probation after pleading guilty to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine on Jan. 20. Joshua D. Mantle, 28, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served after pleading guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief on Dec. 20. He was also served a total of $500 in civil judgements. Mr. Mantle was arrested on March 18, 2016, after an incident in which he damaged a gate at Woolworth Apartments on Public Square.

