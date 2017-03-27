Daughtry Announces Another Stop in Ne...

Daughtry Announces Another Stop in New York This Summer: Watertown

Now you have ANOTHER opportunity to see Daughtry if you can't make it out to Darien Lake or the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. The rock band will be in the North Country in July.

