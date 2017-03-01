Cops: Jefferson County county pair arrested on dozens of animal cruelty charges
Two people were arrested when authorities raided a Jefferson County farm and removed dozens of animals as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation. The New York State Police said Leroy S. Burnham, 55, and Joanne M. Armstrong, 65, were each charged with 68 counts of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Copenhagen man sent back to prison after re-tri...
|Wed
|Jsn
|1
|West Carthage considering dissolution of villag... (Nov '15)
|Feb 26
|Bada Bing
|2
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Feb 21
|Incredulous
|2
|samaritan maternity department (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|NewMom
|8
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Feb 19
|Vince
|2
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|12
|who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16)
|Feb 17
|ThisGuyInWatertown
|8
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC