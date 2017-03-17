City projects could take hit if Trump CDBG elimination stays
President Donald J. Trump's proposed budget eliminates a vital funding stream the city uses for a variety of urban development projects. Mr. Trump's budget blueprint, unveiled Thursday, cuts Department of State spending by roughly 30 percent, including an elimination of the $3 billion Community Development Block Grant program.
