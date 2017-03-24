Caprara to open a exotica car dealership to replace Route 11 eyesore

Charles G. Caprara plans to turn a dilapidated former car dealership off Route 11 into a business that sells one-of-a-kind exotic cars and high line trucks. Mr. Caprara said Thursday the dealership will be the only one like it in the area, specializing in the best selection of previously owned Porsche, Ferrari, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Jeep Wrangler vehicles.

