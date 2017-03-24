Caprara to open a exotica car dealership to replace Route 11 eyesore
Charles G. Caprara plans to turn a dilapidated former car dealership off Route 11 into a business that sells one-of-a-kind exotic cars and high line trucks. Mr. Caprara said Thursday the dealership will be the only one like it in the area, specializing in the best selection of previously owned Porsche, Ferrari, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Jeep Wrangler vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|becca jaycox
|3
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar 23
|agree
|2
|Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ...
|Mar 20
|Charlie
|1
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Mar 16
|Dick Gozinya
|5
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|Mar 15
|angieut01
|1
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC