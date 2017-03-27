Can these North Country airports survive without federal subsidies?
Regional airports in Massena, Plattsburgh and Ogdensburg have all undergone major renovations within the past few years - and all benefit from the federal Essential Air Service program. Photo: David Sommerstein.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becca Jaycox (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Good
|5
|Watertown and Massena JCPenney stores not part ...
|Mar 23
|agree
|2
|Watertown firm suing former employee, alleging ...
|Mar 20
|Charlie
|1
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Mar 16
|Dick Gozinya
|5
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|Mar 15
|angieut01
|1
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC