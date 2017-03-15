Bribery case against COR officials mo...

Bribery case against COR officials moving forward

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The prosecution of two COR Development executives will move forward despite last week's firing of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara by President Donald J. Trump. Dawn N. Dearden, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, said Wednesday that the bribery case against Steven F. Aiello, president of COR Development Co., and Joseph B. Gerardi, the company's general counsel, will not be affected by Mr. Bharara's sudden departure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's Wed angieut01 1
Watertown KFC Employee Mar 14 Ted 3
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Mar 14 Ted 3
Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased Mar 14 Lyle P 3
looking for female playmate Mar 14 Britney 2
Rj Bell Mar 10 Unknown 3
samaritan maternity department (Jul '10) Feb 20 NewMom 8
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,209 • Total comments across all topics: 279,604,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC