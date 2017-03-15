Bribery case against COR officials moving forward

The prosecution of two COR Development executives will move forward despite last week's firing of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara by President Donald J. Trump. Dawn N. Dearden, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, said Wednesday that the bribery case against Steven F. Aiello, president of COR Development Co., and Joseph B. Gerardi, the company's general counsel, will not be affected by Mr. Bharara's sudden departure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.