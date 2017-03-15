Bribery case against COR officials moving forward
The prosecution of two COR Development executives will move forward despite last week's firing of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara by President Donald J. Trump. Dawn N. Dearden, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, said Wednesday that the bribery case against Steven F. Aiello, president of COR Development Co., and Joseph B. Gerardi, the company's general counsel, will not be affected by Mr. Bharara's sudden departure.
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irish Festival at Dulles or other St Pat's
|Wed
|angieut01
|1
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Mar 14
|Ted
|3
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Mar 14
|Lyle P
|3
|looking for female playmate
|Mar 14
|Britney
|2
|Rj Bell
|Mar 10
|Unknown
|3
|samaritan maternity department (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|NewMom
|8
