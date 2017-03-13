Below-zero wind chills headed for nea...

Below-zero wind chills headed for nearly all of Upstate New York

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Post-Standard

On Saturday morning, wind chills are likely to drop below zero for nearly all of Upstate New York. Buffalo's wind chill could be minus 3. Syracuse will be about minus 10, and Watertown is looking at 16 below.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Jefferson County was issued at March 15 at 10:24AM EDT

