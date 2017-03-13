Below-zero wind chills headed for nearly all of Upstate New York
On Saturday morning, wind chills are likely to drop below zero for nearly all of Upstate New York. Buffalo's wind chill could be minus 3. Syracuse will be about minus 10, and Watertown is looking at 16 below.
