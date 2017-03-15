Additional snowfall expected for Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties
An additional two to four inches is expected to hit the north country Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Tony Ansuini, meteorologist with the service's Buffalo office, said the Watertown area received 14.6 inches of snow, while Carthage had 10 inches.
